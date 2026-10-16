Alice High School senior chases dream, advances in auditions for 'The President's Own' Marine Band

ALICE, Texas — An Alice High School senior with big dreams is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Armando Silvas has played the tuba since sixth grade and has enlisted in the Marine Corps. The high school senior has made it to the second round of auditions for "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.

Silvas said he's dreamed of being in the U.S. Marine Band since seeing them perform when he was a kid.

"Being able to chase this dream has really been in a crazy, like, accomplishment for me, and I'm very happy that I'm able to do it," Silvas said.

Silvas will head to boot camp after he graduates. He said he hopes to continue his music career after high school.

I'll be sure to keep you updated on Silvas' journey.

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