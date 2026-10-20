Alice golf community rallies to support beloved cashier Glenda Schult in breast cancer battle

ALICE, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the golf community at the Alice Municipal Golf Course has its own fighter in the battle against the disease.

If you golf at the Alice Municipal Golf Course, more than likely you know Glenda Schult. She has worked as a cashier there for more than 16 years. What some may not know is that Schult, affectionately known as "Miss Glenda," was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2024. If you look closely, you can see the dark spots on her arms — burns from the chemotherapy sessions she has endured as she continues to fight this potentially deadly disease.

On Jan. 27, Schult was able to ring the bell and is now in remission.

On Nov. 7, employees at the municipal golf course will host a golf tournament to help Schult pay her hospital bills. She says she appreciates the support from her co-workers and local golfers, who she considers family.

"I'm so blessed that the community is behind me to try to help me out. It's gonna go for like medical bills and just everyday living, traveling back and forth to the cancer doctor cause I still have to go even, you know, I'm doing pretty good," Schult said.

KRIS 6 reported in June 2025 that Schult was battling breast cancer. Through her diagnosis and battle, the community rallied behind her as she continued to serve the Alice golf community even through rounds of chemo that seemed like they were never going to end.

"By the time they found it was stage 3. I continue to work through my chemo and my radiation, but you get drained," Schult said.

I spoke with Schult in June 2025, when she lost her hair after undergoing radiation treatments. Now, she is happy to see her hair growing back.

The disease cost her more than just her hair. Schult says the medical bills are piling up.

"Right now, uh, as far as I know, I'm kind of like in remission. I have medical bills. That's beyond belief," Schult said.

Schult's fight may not be over, but every day she pushes herself to serve those in the community while continuing to fight her own battles.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!