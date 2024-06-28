Alice family holds on to hope and faith decades after their brother goes missing

At the age of 28, Ramon Jaramillo Vasquez disappeared from Alice without a trace.

His sister continues the search as their mother's heath declines.

An Alice family has been waiting decades for information about a missing loved one.

In 1982, Ramon Jaramillo Vasquez vanished without a trace. Decades later, his family continues to wait for information about his disappearance.

Ramon Jaramillo Vasquez was a loving husband and father of a young daughter. His family said he was a working man and cared deeply about those close to him.

For more than 40 years, his family has searched for Ramon and have had no luck finding him. June 25 marked 42 years since he disappeared.

“We hope and pray. We have faith in God,” Esmeralda Charles.

Esmeralda Charles, Ramon’s sister, said she remembers growing up with her brother. Now, she and other family members are renewing their push to find Ramon to reunite him with his mother who is 95 and has dementia.

“We can’t find him or anything. There’s been a lot of leads. Up to now- it’s kinda hard. I cry…But we did look in a lot of places,” Charles said.

Esmeralda said Ramon was known for staying close to his family and having a love for Tejano music.

She believes someone knows more about his disappearance including someone close to the family.

Fast forward to 2024, Esmeralda and her mom still want answers.

“If he is dead, we can give him a decent burial. It is hard. It’s been hard all these years, but he’s our brother and we love him, Charles said.

Charles said she hopes that one day she'll find out what happened to her brother. Putting an end to their long and painful wait.

