Alice Coyote cheerleaders headed to UIL State Cheer Competition

One of two state-ranked 5A cheer teams in the Coastal Bend is headed to state. That team - the Alice Coyote Cheerleaders.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 was their last practice at home using the hours to perfect their movements and routines.

The Alice Coyote Cheer Team has been attending the UIL State Competition for the last five years. For the last three years the squad has been state-ranked while making friends and memories along the way.

Senior Brooke Castillo is the captain of the squad. She’s been cheering since the age of three.

Castillo said the squad has been practicing hard all season for this competition.

“We have set expectations. We know there’s going to be a lot of competition, but our mindset is ‘we’ve got this,’” Castillo said. “It would mean a lot. I mean - for us seniors - especially. It’s our last year. And we were so close last year. We ended up in seventh.”

She said it’s an experience they won’t soon forget.

The squad said it’s overwhelming and cheering is a demanding sport.

“It was my first competing last year. So, I had felt a bunch of heavy emotions on my shoulders,” senior Trail Bueno said.

However, this year, Bueno - the co-captain of the squad - said they’re ready.

“Now, I feel very stress-relieved and excited to go out there and perform. And show everyone that we’ve worked really hard for this,” she said.

The girls ask their neighbors to support them as they represent Alice.

They’ll be leaving the morning of Thursday, Jan. 16. They’ll compete in the 5A UIL State Competition in Fort Worth. They take the mat on Friday evening.

