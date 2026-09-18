Alice community honors prisoners of war and missing in action veterans at Collins Cemetery ceremony

ALICE, Texas — The Alice community gathered Friday morning to honor the men and women who went to war and were taken as prisoners or are still missing in action.

The event was held by the United Veterans Burial Association at Collins Cemetery in Alice. More than a dozen people were in attendance, including retired Marine Gilbert Trevino, who served 2 tours of duty during the Vietnam War.

Trevino says many Americans don't realize the scale of those still unaccounted for.

"I'd like to say that there are 80,000 veterans that are still missing unaccounted for. And so I don't think that America realizes that there's still 80,000 veterans missing," Trevino said.

Trevino says the ceremony exists to make sure those sacrifices are never forgotten.

"Because we need our veterans to protect our freedom, our way of life. See, our veterans are our defenders, our protectors. And so we also have to understand that when we go to war people are gonna get killed and they're gonna be veterans that are gonna go missing and we can't forget them," Trevino said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!