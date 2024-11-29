Alice business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday

Supporting small business is important to the local economy is the message from Alice Downtown businesses. Alice business owners are preparing for customers this Small Business Saturday.

Melissa Alfaro, owner of Lola’s Boutique by M&J Designs, said small businesses always need community support, but this year, she said, she’s seen a decline in shoppers.

Alfaro opened her boutique four years ago. While her business has grown and she’s seen a lot of loyal customers, she said, this last year has been a challenge for her.

"But lately it's been very hard. It's been slow. Because of the economy and stuff - the inflation,” she said.

Despite this, she still takes the time to make sure her customers are taken care of. This holiday season, she’s urging neighbors to shop local.

"Because shopping local to me is very important because we try to support each other financially. We try and keep it in the town,” Alfaro said.

Tamra Garcia is a regular customer at the boutiques downtown. She said there’s many things that keep her shopping locally.

“It helps out our economy and it helps out Miss Melissa. And I don't waste gas going all the way to Corpus (Christi),” Garcia said.

When you show support for your small businesses, you’re also supporting your community.

"The small businesses - I think - are a key component in our community. I love the retail industry but the small business owners are the ones that drive our community. So, we need to find a way to help them,” Alice-Jim Wells County Economic Development Director Larry Martinez said.

Martinez said when you shop local that money stays in town. Over the last five years, Martinez said he’s seen the small business investments produce revenue and believes that they are the driving force for some of the bigger businesses coming to Alice.

Because the holiday shopping season is upon us, small business owners are hoping that more people think to shop local first.

