Alice breaks ground on new stadium after nearly 80 years

ALICE, Texas — Alice ISD broke ground on a new stadium to replace Alice Memorial Stadium, which has been home to the Coyotes for nearly 80 years.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility was held today.

The stadium project is being funded by a bond passed in 2024.

"We want this facility to help many generations to come. It was a team effort and I think many thousands of students will enjoy it," Alice ISD Superintendent Anysia Trevino said.

According to Trevino, the new stadium will seat up to 6,000 people.

The project is expected to be completed by May of 2026, with next year's graduation planned as the first event at the new stadium.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.