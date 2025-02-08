Alice Black History Delegation program highlights African American influences

Black history, education, and music were part of the annual Alice Black History Delegation Black History Month presentation held on Saturday, Feb. 8th, at the Coastal Bend College.

Every year, the delegation started the program in the 1980s to inform the Alice neighbors about the variety of Black influences from agriculture, music, education, to politics and laws in the United States.

Denina Nash Griffin gave a historical speech about how African Americans lived and how they united for a better life and a better future for their races and all Americans.

“Black people have been an integral part of making this nation the greatest and most powerful nation in the world,” Griffin said. “This is a place where many people come, and they dream of coming to a land of opportunity and promise.”

Alice Black History Delegation Board Member Moe Hill said we need to know our history - from local to national.

“It’s important because if we don’t remember where we’ve been - how can we change and improve where we’re going in the future,” Hill said.

The delegation was presented with a proclamation from the Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco and a statue from the Alice Native Americans.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.