A need for law enforcement officers

Alice Police Department has a program that is designed to help recruit officers and help the department obtain officers.

The program sends cadets to the Del Mar Police Academy. The Alice City Council approved the program with $6,000 per cadet for tuition and other materials.

If the cadet passes and completes the 6-month course, they are expected to commit to the Alice PD for two years.

The Alice Police Department, like other law enforcement entities, has seen a decline in officers. Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said they’ve had to think outside the box to recruit potential officers.

The Chief of the Alice Police Department has worked for years to fill his department’s need for trained officers. However, he said he’s had trouble finding applicants.

“All agencies are struggling to hire and fill the gaps. And we’re no exception,” he said.

Chief Eden Garcia is now leaning on help from the Del Mar Regional Police Academy for those cadets who qualify.

“We’re taking a different course of action. Instead of trying to hire an officer that’s certified – why don’t we start bringing in our own people from our area and develop them,” Chief Garcia said.

The Alice City Council approved nearly $6,000 per cadet to pay for tuition and other materials for cadets to enroll in the six-month course. If the cadet passes, they become a city employee.

They have sent six cadets to the department so far, and the cadets are now working to patrol the streets of Alice.

Alice PD’s Senior SGT Daniel Elizondo has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and believes the sponsorship is helpful.

“It gives the opportunity. Gives young persons the chance to go to the academy and get paid while they go to the academy. Some of us when we started at the beginning — myself — I had to go to the academy and work at the same time,” Elizondo said.

Once hired, the cadet must commit to the Alice Police Department for two years.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said the cadet program ensures not only the hiring of officers but, most importantly, the community’s safety.

