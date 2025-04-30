Alice, Jim Wells County law enforcement officers participate in Torch Run

Law enforcement officers around the state laced their running shows Wednesday, April 30, and ran the streets of Jim Wells County. These officers joined the torch run for Special Olympics Texas.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is one of the biggest fundraising organizations, said Juan Reyes, coordinator. Reyes is an officer with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office.

In the state of Texas the run began in 1981. However, the Alice Jim Wells County stretch picked up the Flame of Hope in 2017.

“It’s just a symbol of hope for all athletes and we encourage everybody to help out and be out there for them," Reyes said.

Reyes and other officers were joined by Alice Independent School District Special Olympics athletes ending at Heldt Park in downtown Alice.

“We do the law enforcement torch runs all across the state of Texas. Every city, every department has it. We contribute all the money we raise to special olympics Texas to help out all the athletes,” Reyes said.

Locally, Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised around $2,000 which will later be added to the state total, Reyes said.

Runners are headed to Melissa, Texas to hand off the Flame of Hope at the 2025 Special Olympics Texas Summer Games taking place May 1st through 4th.

If you would like to donate visit SpecialOlympic.org.

