A food drive in Jim Wells County will collect nonperishable items for veteran families this Thanksgiving

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County veterans are getting a helping hand this Thanksgiving.

A food drive is set for Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers are asking people to donate in-date nonperishable food items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Jim Wells County Resource Center. The collection site is in front of 601 East Main Street in Alice.

Helping one donation at a time can make a difference for local veteran families.

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