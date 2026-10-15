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A food drive in Jim Wells County will collect nonperishable items for veteran families this Thanksgiving

Organizers are collecting in-date nonperishable food items at the Jim Wells County Resource Center, 601 East Main St., Alice, on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Jim Wells County
KRIS 6
Food drive information
Jim Wells County
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JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County veterans are getting a helping hand this Thanksgiving.

A food drive is set for Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers are asking people to donate in-date nonperishable food items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Jim Wells County Resource Center. The collection site is in front of 601 East Main Street in Alice.

Helping one donation at a time can make a difference for local veteran families.

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