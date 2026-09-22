20 arrested in recent drug raids in Rancho Allegre community, Jim Wells County Sheriff says

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — About 20 people were arrested in recent drug raids in the Rancho Allegre community of Jim Wells County, officials say.

Residents in the Rancho Allegre community said they woke up to the sound of helicopters over their homes around 6 a.m. Tuesday when several Jim Wells County officers and DEA agents were in their neighborhood conducting raids.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff Guy Baker told KRIS 6 News his deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents have made the arrests over the past few days as part of a year-long investigation.

Sheriff Baker said they've been looking into the Rancho Allegre area for awhile. He said all of Alice needs to be looked at because drugs are "poisoning their community," he says.

KRIS 6 News spoke to one resident who didn't want to be on-camera and didn't want to be identified, but said he's lived in the Rancho Allegre area for years. He said several people have recently moved into the community and brought questionable activity to what was once a quiet area.

The investigation is ongoing at KRIS 6 News is working to get more information.

Those in custody will reportedly face drug trafficking charges and drug-related charges.

