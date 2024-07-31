Del Mar College issues alert after javelinas spotted at Windward Campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The search is on for a pack of javelinas at Del Mar College.

According to college officials, around 9 a.m., an employee spotted the javelinas near the Workforce Development Center at the Windward campus off Old Brownsville Road.

Manuel Venegas



The employee called DMC Security, then contacted the city's Animal Services Department.

The college issued an alert to notify staff and students about the animals and asked them not to approach or feed them.

KRIS 6 News

Soon after, the javelinas left the campus and ran across the street before Animal Services arrived. Animal Care Services is now looking for them.