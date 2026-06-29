Young patients meet donors who gave them the gift of life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital were reunited with the blood donors who gave them the gift of life at an event called "Thank the Donor."

When those donors gave their blood, they had no idea who was receiving it. The same was true for the young patients — they didn't know where their transfusion originated.

Meeting face to face underscores just how important it is to donate blood.

Brenda Gallardo, who met her son's donors, said:

"It was really sweet. It's a really different experience. We've never experienced anything like this before. He was really excited, since we told him, since we were told about the event, he was really to come and meet the person that, you know, donated and helped him feel a lot better."

Blood donations don't just save the lives of these children — they also make it possible for them to just be kids.

A blood drive was also held as part of the "Thank the Donor" event.

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