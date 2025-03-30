CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old boy is fighting a heartbreaking battle with brain cancer, and today, his family and community came together to offer support in a powerful show of unity and hope.

Xzavian’s fight: Local fundraiser supports 11-year-old’s battle against brain cancer

Xzavian Barbontin, who has been battling brain cancer since 2017, received devastating news recently — the cancer had spread. In response, family and friends gathered on Sunday, March 30, at Texas Ice House Bar and Grill for a fundraiser to alleviate the family’s financial burden.

“it’s a little different this time…because the cancer has spread... but I remain strong… he needs to see that to keep fighting,” Xzavian’s mother Destiny Barbontin said.

The funds raised at the event will help cover medical expenses and travel costs for the Barbontin family to visit MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in May 2025.

“Benefits like this can raise $12,000 to $15,000 for the family,” event organizer Debra Eulenfeld said.

Eulenfeld, who lost her granddaughter to brain cancer 18 years ago, said she understands the pain the Barbontin family is going through.

She keeps her granddaughter’s memory alive by helping other families facing similar struggles. She connected with the Barbontins through Facebook, just like she has with at least six other families.

The event featured a live auction, a live band, and barbecue plate sales. The Barbontin family also set up a GoFundMe page for those who want to help further. Xzavian's dad was recently laid off, and the family has been struggling with transportation to and from his doctor’s appointments, so they say every little bit helps.

You can reach their GoFundMe page at Donate to Help Us in Xzavian's Battle Against Brain Cancer.

