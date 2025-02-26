Wyatt Ranches donates over $1 Million to support organizations in need

The Wyatt Ranches Foundation and Wyatt Ranches provided grants. They allocated funds exceeding $1,013,000 for organizations and governmental entities during their most recent Wyatt Ranches Foundation Board of Directors meeting, held at the Tasajillo Division in Realitos. Grants were awarded to several organizations for needed services and to enhance the quality of life in the rural communities of South Texas and beyond.

Corpus Christi’s Sergeant Ronald Zirbes and Deputy Chief James Lerma presented plans for enhancements to the CC Police Athletic League’s sports complex. Funds needed are to enhance their baseball fields and parking areas. Extensive drainage work is also required due to area flooding. The Foundation allocated $100,000 to initiate the project.

Also, in Corpus Christi, the founding chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) requested and received a sponsorship for their Distinguished Community Leadership Awards Banquet. In celebration of their 29th year in having these recognition banquets, where the community acknowledges distinguished leaders, a $20,000 sponsorship was provided.

Robstown Independent School District School Board Trustee Yvette Villalobos and Eva E. Orona, Executive Director of the Robstown ISD Education Foundation, presented a request for educational materials and scholarships for teachers as well as student scholarships in the amount of $40,000. They also provided a report on the previous grant funds distributed to Robstown educators. After Villalobos’ energetic presentation, the Foundation board unanimously approved a grant of $50,000.

Texas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Richard L. Jankovsky III of Refugio and Executive Director Clay Taylor of Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers Foundation, accompanied by Trooper David Arias, the organization’s South Texas Regional Representative, appeared before the Board and presented a continued request for scholarship funding. These scholarships are provided for students whose parents are members of DPS. In addition to the educational scholarships, their organization provides support for members of the DPS and their respective families, and many of these benefits are paramount for families of fallen state troopers. With this in mind, the Foundation’s Board awarded a $100,000 grant to their association.

Alice ISD’s El Mariachi Coyote Booster Club requested funds for the school’s mariachi musical program. Alice ISD Musical Director Juan Carlos Gonzalez and Booster Club Representative Gabriel Ramos requested donations for clothing and travel expenses to attend mariachi competitions. Wyatt Ranches awarded El Mariachi Coyote Booster Club with a total of $20,000.

Agua Dulce Mayor John Howard requested funds for the construction of a city hall building on property owned by Wyatt Ranches and within the town’s city limits. Both the Ranches and the Foundation’s boards voted to allocate $500,000, along with the usage of two city lots, for the construction of the Agua Dulce Municipal Plaza. The building will house the municipal offices of Agua Dulce on the corner of Fifth Street and Farm to Market Road 70.

Finally, the Coastal Bend Peace Officers Association, represented by Commander Danny Lobberau, received a donation of $12,000 for scholarships for peace officers’ children’s college studies. Smaller donations were also allocated to the Banquete ISD for field trip expenses and to the Freer Baptist Church for a Central American mission they had planned.

Situated in South Texas and in West Texas, Wyatt Ranches has five cattle ranching divisions. These cattle ranches are scattered from Agua Dulce to the Rio Grande River in South Texas and in West Texas, west of Marfa, with some ranches supplemented with agricultural farming operations. The Wyatt Ranches Foundation has made numerous donations and grants to governmental entities and non-profit organizations in the rural areas of both South and West Texas…as well as donations for hospitals and teaching institutions in the metropolitan areas of Texas. The Foundation’s Board of Directors include Judge Ana Lisa Garza, Vice President Robert T. “Tio” Sakowitz, President William C. “Billy” Wells, Oscar S. “Trey” Wyatt III, and Bradford A. “Brad” Wyatt.

Other grants and donations include:

Linn San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department for Rescue ATV and Budget Shortfall - $57,000 Grant

Friends of Hope to Assist Parents of Children Fighting Cancer in the Rio Grande Valley - $30,000 Grant

Rio Grande City/La Grulla ISD for Continuing Education for Special Needs Adult Children - $100,000 Grant

Starr County State of the County Banquet for Acknowledging Public Governance Goals - $20,000 Sponsorship

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!