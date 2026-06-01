CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — World Cup fever is building across Corpus Christi, and all it takes is a soccer ball to bring out the love for the game.

With less than two weeks until FIFA World Cup 2026, the excitement is already being felt across South Texas — even for those who won't be able to attend matches in person.

I took a soccer ball to the streets to see who's ready, and fans were quick to show off their skills and their team loyalty.

When asked the ultimate soccer debate — Messi or Ronaldo — answers came fast.

"Ronaldo," said one community member.

"Messi," said another.

"Messi," said one man.

World Cup fever hits Corpus Christi streets ahead of FIFA 2026

"Messi. I guess I'll go Ronaldo; we are opposites," said a woman.

"We gotta go Messi, Messi yeah, I have his jersey."

And when it came to picking a team to root for, South Texas fans made their allegiances clear.

"USA of course! Nobody else but America's team."

"I was born in England so that's my national team, but I love the US so."

"Mexico."

"I'm going for Mexico. Mexico all the way! Yo soy de Piedras Negras, I'm all for Mexico."

For many, the World Cup is already here — in the streets, the parks, and in every person who grew up with the sport.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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