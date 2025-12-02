Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
World AIDS Day 2025: Local organizations unite to promote action and remember lives lost

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, in partnership with Gilead Sciences, is hosting a week-long event in honor of World AIDS Day 2025.

World AIDS Day has been designated on December 1 for nearly 4 decades. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, remembering lives lost, promoting action and fighting stigma.

The organizations kicked off the event with a community photo event. Those in attendance also got to see the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which serves to celebrate the lives of those who have died of AIDS-related causes.

Some of those quilts have home ties, representing neighbors from Corpus Christi, Houston and the Valley.

The week-long event continues Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a remembrance ceremony.

