Workforce Solutions provides inclusive employment opportunities for students with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend will hold a special event. The event will celebrate students with disabilities who are working toward their future jobs. It will also recognize local businesses that are creating job opportunities for young people with disabilities.

The event, scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at La Palmera Mall Food Court (5488 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411), will officially launch the 2026 Summer Earn & Learn program. This collaborative initiative represents a significant step forward in providing eligible students with disabilities the opportunity to gain paid work experience, develop essential job skills, and build confidence in real-world work environments.

The Summer Earn & Learn program brings together a diverse coalition of stakeholders, including students, families, employers, educators, and community partners, all united in their commitment to fostering inclusive employment opportunities.

The program represents a collaborative effort by multiple organizations to create opportunities for students with disabilities. Texas HireAbility and the Texas Workforce Commission are among the key partners supporting this initiative, demonstrating the state's commitment to inclusive employment practices.

The event is open to the public and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the program and its impact on the local community.

As the Coastal Bend community comes together to celebrate this important milestone, the event represents more than just a program launch – it's a testament to the power of collaboration in creating a more inclusive workforce where everyone has the opportunity to contribute their unique talents and abilities.

For more information about the Summer Earn & Learn program or to RSVP for the event, interested parties can visit the Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend website or contact their offices directly at 361-882-7491.

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