Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend set to host inclusive job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend (WFSCB) is bringing employers and job seekers together at the H.I.R.E.S. (Helping Individuals Reach Employment Success ) job fair — an inclusive hiring event designed to support individuals with disabilities while welcoming all job seekers across the Coastal Bend community.

The H.I.R.E.S. Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Food Bank, located at 5442 Bear Lane, Corpus Christi, Texas 78405.

The H.I.R.E.S. Job Fair goes beyond a traditional hiring event. The goal is to create a welcoming, accessible environment where job seekers can connect directly with local employers, showcase their strengths, and explore meaningful career opportunities. Participating employers will actively hire on-site, giving attendees the chance to learn about open positions and take steps toward long-term employment success.

"What sets the H.I.R.E.S. Job Fair apart from traditional hiring events is the added support available onsite. Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend staff and the Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) team will be present to assist both job seekers and employers. Together, these teams partner with businesses to better understand hiring needs, address workplace disability concerns, and provide customized services such as training support and accommodation assistance," stated organizers.

For job seekers, Workforce Solutions and Vocational Rehabilitation work hand in hand with individuals to help them find jobs that fit their skills, interests, and goals — and support them every step of the way.

Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend

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