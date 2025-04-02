With temperatures soaring into the 90s, Corpus Christi residents feel the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures are heading into the 90s this week, and while Corpus Christi residents may feel the intensity, experts say the numbers aren't unusual, just unusually high for this time of year. The last time the city hit a high of 95 degrees in late spring was in 1982 - the same year E.T. phoned home.

So, what’s driving the heat? Experts point to two major factors - abundant moisture and high humidity from southeast winds, along with plenty of sunshine baking the region.

“All that moisture and humidity coming from the southeast winds, along with all that sunshine, is really driving the heat,” KRIS 6 News meteorologist Julia Kwedi said.

But it’s not just the heat that's creating challenges for residents. The soaring temperatures have HVAC professionals working overtime.

Steve Govea, field operations manager at Bodine-Scott, said proper maintenance is key to staying cool when the heat is relentless. He offers these tips to keep your air conditioning system in top condition: Change filters every 30 days and have your system professionally checked twice a year.

Govea also offers a handy suggestion: “You’ve got to clean the coils. Grab a hose, lightly spray, and wash them.” Taking these simple steps will not only help your A/C run smoothly but also extend its lifespan.

When asked if he's offering free repairs to everyone, Govea laughs. “No, not everyone. Just my mom.”

As for when this heat wave will let up, there’s hope in sight. “We’ve got a cold front pushing through this weekend,” Kwedi said, offering a bit of relief for those sweltering under the summer sun.

