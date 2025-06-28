With scissors in hand, leaders mark milestone for Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With scissors in hand and cameras rolling, local, state and federal leaders gathered Saturday to mark a major milestone in Corpus Christi.

“Thank you to all who participated, for persevering and getting the job done and seeing this thing through,” said U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas. “God bless us, God bless this region and God bless this effort.”

After more than a decade of planning and construction — and over $1 billion spent — the south bound lanes of the of the new Harbor Bridge are officially open.

“By investing in our transportation system, we’re sending a strong message — that Texas is open for business, and we’re the No. 1 state to do business in,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Alex Meade.

The bridge, now the tallest in Texas, is built to last at least 170 years, withstand a Category 5 hurricane, and expected to support a growing port and regional population.

“The impact after five years or 10 will be astronomical,” said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “It means a great deal for the entire community and the entire region.”

Guajardo also took a moment to ease the nerves of any drivers hesitant to cross the new span.

“I invite everyone to drive across this bridge — it’s finally done and we’re so excited,” she said. “Don’t be scared. It’s a very well-built bridge, and I’m about to drive over it myself.”

With applause and a view of a new city skyline, Corpus Christi enters a new era — and a new road ahead.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!