Will President Trump's exemptions on pollution policies affect the Coastal Bend?

The Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided industrial facilities with a way to bypass regulations on toxic pollutants such as mercury, arsenic, and other toxic chemicals. Exemptions could apply to more than 200 chemical plants across the country.

“The administration has provided an opportunity for companies to submit a short email to ask for an exemption for a rule that would require them to reduce those harmful emissions and monitor for those chemicals.” Sarah Vogel, THE Senior Vice President for Healthy Communities, Environmental Defense Fund said.

President Trump is encouraging policies to boost the production of oil and gas. The greatest number of facilities are large petrochemical manufacturing plants and coal-fired power plants. The states with the most sources are Texas, Louisiana, and Ohio, with the most being in Texas.

“Well over 200 facilities across the country, there’s about 10 of them in the Corpus Christi area. These are largely petrochemical facilities that are emitting hazardous air pollutants," Vogel said.

This exemption will allow facilities to release more chemicals and pollution into the air, which could pose significant health risks, especially in areas like Corpus Christi, where several plants could be emitting these pollutants.

“This means continued and more pollution, more really health-harming pollution for the people living in, and really around these facilities. These air toxics don’t follow boundaries, right. And so, this means breathing in cancer-causing chemicals, this means increased health risks," Vogel said.

Vogel said that this exemption could lead to more health problems, including cancer, other respiratory problems, and also further environmental damage.

One local environmental group in the Coastal Bend, the Coastal Watch Association, is raising concerns about President Trump's exemptions from requirements to reduce emissions of toxic chemicals.

"Asthma is number one. Cancer has been found. The major concerns are asthma and cancer from breathing in those toxic chemicals," Rhiannon Scott, the Coastal Watch Association Executive Director said. "It's going to affect the population that has an immune system that is not as healthy as as the average person. Their immune systems may be a little bit more compromised, they're growing, or they're older people."

Vogel said the toxic chemicals that Corpus Christi neighbors should be concerned about are vinyl chloride, benzene, and ethylene oxide. She urges people who live near petrochemical facilities to stay up-to-date with the air quality in their area on a daily basis.

"In the case of Benzine and Vinyl chloride, they're known human carcinogens. That means there's a significant amount of scientific evidence suggesting that they can significantly increase your risk for different kinds of cancers," Vogel said.

To check the air quality around specific industry facilities, what emissions are being put out, and how it can affect you, click this interactive map.

"They're not taking care to reduce their emissions, and they're not compliant with the law," Vogel said. "We know that there are other reports of significant pollution releases, and if nobody's watching, no requirements being followed, you know." Vogel said.

