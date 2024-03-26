Will construction on Leopard Street be complete before Buc Days?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As the annual Buc Days Night Parade draws nearer and nearer, the question of "Will construction on Leopard Street be done by then?" gets bigger.

The Buc Days Parade has been scheduled to return to it Leopard Street route, despite the fact construction is still going on.

"There may be a few minor areas where construction is ongoing but one side of the road will be accessible for sure," Buccaneer Commission president and CEO Johnny Philipello said. "We feel pretty confident it will all be done."

If construction is not done by then, don't worry! KRIS 6 News will be broadcasting the Rally Night Parade on Saturday, May at 8 p.m.

