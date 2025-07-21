Why AI is CCISD's big man on campus this school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School districts are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence into education, with teachers using the technology to enhance lesson plans and personalize learning experiences for students.

"We did the Ms.Rachel thing, then we did the ABC Mouse thing, we can only do so much," said Meaghan Garza, mother of two daughters, Aleida and Penelope, who have grown up in the digital age.

As children head into school, technology becomes even more prevalent with the integration of AI into the classroom environment.

"Our teachers don't use it separately from the work they do in lesson plans. They integrate it into the work they're doing," said Dr. Sandra Clement, CCISD Deputy Superintendent.

Clement's message to parents and students is clear: AI is here to stay, and everyone needs to adapt.

"Whether you want to shy from it or get away from it, you don't want to use it. That's not a choice anymore, it's popping up in everything we do in our everyday lives," Clement said.

According to Clement, AI serves as a powerful tool for teachers, helping them craft more thoughtful lesson plans and identify strategies to reach different types of learners.

"If it feels like it makes the learning process easier and helps them think through things and work through it, I agree 1000%," Garza said.

Clement emphasizes that AI isn't replacing teachers but rather helping them complete time-consuming tasks more efficiently, allowing them to focus more on actual teaching.

“An example would be a sample of what I want to do with my students, even things I hadn't thought of. Then utilize it and personalize it, not just for the kids in my class but for my bilingual students, for my special education student," Clement said.

The technology isn't meant for cutting corners or cheating, but rather as a starting point for students to build on ideas and enhance their work.

"No longer is the generalities of inexperience or of a product going to be allowed. It's going to have to really rev up to something spectacular," Clement said.

With technology's integration comes concerns about academic dishonesty. CCISD plans to train teachers on monitoring for cheating as part of their professional development.

Parents also worry about how AI is being used and what children might be exposed to.

"Their brains are like sponges and they will soak up anything and everything. I’m a stickler for keeping things PG,” Garza said.

Despite these concerns, CCISD's main message is to embrace AI as it becomes a significant part of education this school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

