When life gives you lemons...become a 5-year-old entrepreneur

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Budding entrepreneurs of the Coastal Bend had the opportunity to sharpen their skills over the weekend by participating in the 12th Annual Lemonade Day Coastal Bend 2024 on Saturday, June 22.

The initiative, supported by United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation, was founded with the purpose of empowering young entrepreneurs, teaching them skills for success through running their own lemonade stands.

One of the Lemonade Day participants was 5-year-old Rai'lynn Coleman. She had a lemonade stand set up outside of PKK Kitchen on Chapparal Street Downtown. It was her first time participating in Lemonade Day.

"What's my favorite part? I like the strawberry cake!" Coleman said.

Each stand is uniquely tailored to the individual kid running the stand, from the name, menu and marketing. All stands were able to be found using an interactive map on the Lemonade Day Coastal Bend website.

Rai'lynn's mother and grandmother helped her run her lemonade stand, but Rai'lynn interacted with customers, poured their lemonade, helped make change, and bagged up their pastries.

"I have muffins, cupcackes, and cake, strawberry cake, and lemonade, blueberry muffins and everything!," Coleman said.

"This event not only fosters financial literacy and business acumen but also instills life lessons in our youth," Lemonade Day employee Hope Rangel said in an email.

All children participants have a sponsor. Railynn's sponsor for Lemonade Day Coastal Bend 2024 was Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Corpus Christi Chapter.

"Come on. Come on to my lemonade stand!," Coleman said.

Rai'lynn is looking forward to participating in Lemonade Day Coastal Bend again in the future.

