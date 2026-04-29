What's that haze over the city?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has issued an advisory as smoke from agricultural burns in Mexico creates hazy skies across parts of Texas.

Officials expect the smoke haze to continue into the weekend. The haze is caused by winds blowing smoke into Texas from Mexico, where farmers are currently clearing fields by burning off old crops. High humidity is also contributing to the hazy conditions.

The city advises at-risk individuals to limit their outdoor activities while the haze persists.

Those considered at risk include people 65 or older, children under 18, diabetics, and individuals with heart or lung issues.

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