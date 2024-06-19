What's closed today?

With the tropical weather moving into the area today, here's a list of schools and businesses that have closed for the day.

FLOUR BLUFF ISD: All district offices, campuses, and buildings will be closed today, June 19. Child nutrition services for the summer meal program will also be closed.

SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY: All four campuses will be closed.

WEST OSO ISD: West Oso ISD Summer School, ACE Summer Program, and West Oso ISD Athletic Camps

CORPUS CHRISTI ISD: Summer School, all district operations for students and staff, including the Job Fair.

As we hear from more schools and/or businesses, we will continue to add to this list.

