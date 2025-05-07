What you need to know as TSA's Real ID deadline arrives.

Starting Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration will begin checking for Real ID-compliant identification at airport checkpoints.

Now, travelers at the Corpus Christi International Airport are taking a closer look at their IDs as the deadline approaches.

"I checked on my way over here a few days ago and I didn't realize I had it. I found it on my ID and I was happy to know I don't have to go get a new ID," Ivy Martinez said.

Most people already have the Real ID requirements.

"Basically if you have a gold star on the top right of your ID you are Real ID complaint," CCIA'S Air Service Development Manager, Lacey Guzman said.

Guzman with Corpus Christi International Airport said it's another layer of security implemented by federal authorities.

"That's why they're cracking down now because it's been 20 years since the Real ID Act. They just want to make sure that we're being safe," Guzman said.

Our Neighborhood News Reporter, Victoria Balderrama asked what happens if a traveler doesn't bring a Real ID-compliant identification to the airport.

"You may be subject to additional screening. Delayed flights and you can be sent home if you don't have another form of ID to provide," Guzman said.

This presents a worst-case scenario for any traveler planning to fly.

"I don't think people are asking questions about it because either you get it or you don't and some people travel with passports," said Meadows.

There are other acceptable forms of identification at the TSA checkpoint, including a passport. If you don't have an acceptable ID, the TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process.

