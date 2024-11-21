What you need to know about the future of Corpus Christi International Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Neighbors across the Coastal Bend have been waiting patiently for improvements to the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA). CCIA staff held a public open house meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to consult the public about their 20-year-long master plan titled "Path to 2050" for the future of the airport.

One major improvement that travelers will see in the next couple of years is the addition of another airline.

“We’ve got a lot of projects going on right now. We’re 90 percent designed for a new baggage system for the airlines to use so that these big machines aren’t out in the lobby anymore. And on the back end, it’s easier for the ramp agents to collect those bags and make sure that all the bags make the flights, so that’s really important," City of Corpus Christi Director of Aviation Kevin Smith said.

In addition to the new baggage system, some other renovations that are currently underway include a new gift shop and food and beverage places.

“Amazon Just Walk Out will be opening mid-December and our new gift shop with Island Joe’s Coffee will also be opening around the end of the year. And then we’re going to be moving into our big restaurant and completely re-doing our restaurant," Smith said.

According to a press release from CCIA -

"The Airport Master Plan, entitled CCIA: Path to 2050, is meant to provide a visioning document to guide the CCIA staff, the City of Corpus Christi, and its decision-makers regarding the airport’s development over the next 20-plus years."

Outside consultants help CCIA staff with the "Path to 2050" project.

“The FAA really looks at our master plan, when they start talking about grant funding and giving us any kind of federal funding, they want to make sure its in our master plan." Smith said. "So this process is very important to our funding future."

Smith said airport staff works every day on getting more direct flights to more cities in and out of CCIA. That process is still in the works. He said CCIA does not have any control over how much plane tickets cost. That is entirely decided by the individual airline.

"We unfortunately don't get to control airline prices, but a lot of it is based on supply and demand. If you book early, you're going to get a cheaper rate," Smith said.

CCIA staff will host additional open house meetings in the future to receive public feedback on the "Path to 2050" master plan.

“If you go to our website, you can find that link on there, that talks about what the future of this airport is going to look like. And you can put a public input in there as well.” Smith said.

For more information on CCIA: Path to 2050, click here.

