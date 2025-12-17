Zapatos for Zavala event brought 130 students to Shoe Carnival for holiday shopping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Christmas came early for some Zavala Elementary students this holiday season.

About 130 students had the opportunity to go shopping at Shoe Carnival with the help of volunteers as part of the Westside Business Association's annual "Zapatos for Zavala" event.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News

The program provides free pairs of shoes to underserved children during the holiday season, bringing joy and practical support to families in need.

The excited students could be heard celebrating their shopping experience, with volunteers helping guide them through their selections at the store.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!