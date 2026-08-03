WOISD teachers and staff get energized and inspired for the new school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso ISD held a back-to-school pep rally for teachers and staff at the West Oso Junior High School auditorium for the district's annual convocation.

The event gave employees a chance to reconnect with co-workers and welcome new district staff members.

The convocation also included a special message to get everyone ready for the new school year.

"And of course I just want to emphasize on what we're starting our year with, 'Together we climb, raising expectations and achieving success' is what West Oso ISD brings to the school year this year," Dr. Roana Rivera, director of special education for West Oso ISD, said.

The first day of classes for West Oso ISD students is Tuesday, August 11.

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