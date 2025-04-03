Westside Meat Market speaks on possible strain of pending tariffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One reason imported goods are so popular is that sometimes they’re cheaper, but that could be changing. With President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs, local businesses like La Michoacana Meat Market said they are expecting to take a big hit.

La Michoacana Meat Market sells all kinds of products, but most aren’t from the U.S.

“Almost everything that we get here comes from Mexico,” staff member Carla Franco said.

KRIS 6

It’s mostly imported goods. But with Trump's new tariff announcement, that could be a problem.

All goods from Mexico will have a baseline of a 10% tariff added on.

“We have no other option but to buy from Mexico. Everything comes from Mexico,” Franco said.

KRIS 6

When asked if she thinks their staff will take a different approach, possibly buying locally, now that imported products might get more expensive, Franco said it’s too early to tell.

“I think there will be options in the future, but right now, when things are expensive and salaries are stagnant, I don't see any option right now. It's very difficult,” Franco said.

And if their prices rise, they might also have to raise customers' prices to compensate.

“And for the owner to make a profit, they have to raise the prices of the goods,” Franco said.

Franco said the tariff could even have a domino effect.

“As a consumer, it also affects me. I mean, I can go shopping at another store and everything will be expensive. Those who come to buy things won't get a raise either, and they have to buy more expensive things,” Franco said.

KRIS 6

But the effect of the announcement hurts Franco in more ways than one.

“If the government doesn't think about us, then who will,” Franco said.

And although the announcement is still fresh, Franco said it’s something that needs to be thought about now.

“I think, if I put myself in their shoes, I'm saving, saving money for what might happen later. Most businesses are surviving, surviving by thinking about what's going to happen next,” Franco said.

Some countries vowed retaliation towards the tariffs while others are holding off for now. The tariffs are set to take effect on April 9.

RELATED STORY:

Read the full list of countries facing Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!