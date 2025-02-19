WESTSIDE CRIME SPREE: One arrested, two on the loose

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Three weeks ago, three males were caught on camera breaking into the Hermano Solis Restaurant. Now one is in custody and his two friends are still at-large.

On the morning of Jan. 29, the owners of Hermano Solis Restaurant, Jalisco Supermarket, and Taqueria La Cabana walked into their establishments to find they were broken into or vandalized.

All three establishments are within a one mile radius.

One of the three suspects was identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Saldana. According to police, on Friday, Feb. 7, they found and arrested Saldana at his home on the 2600 block of Sarita Street. He was charged with two counts of burglary of a building for the break-in at the Hermano Solis Restaurant on the 3500 block of Baldwin and the Taqueria La Cabana on the 2700 block of South Port Avenue.

Saldana is in the Nueces County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Senior Officer Jennifer Collier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said detectives are still working on identifying all the subjects involved in the Jan. 29 burglaries. If you have information on the two remaining suspects involved, call detectives at 361-886-2840 or Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).

