WESTSIDE CRIME SPREE: Restaurant owners frustrated as police look for three vandals who struck overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The owners of three restaurants are cleaning up the mess vandals left behind. Luckily, one restaurant owner has video of the vandals in action.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Officer Tony Contreras, three businesses within a one-mile radius were broken into on the city's Westside early Wednesday morning.

WESTSIDE CRIME SPREE: CCPD looking for 3 suspects caught on tape

The first call came in from the Taqueria La Cabana on the 2700 block of South Port around 4 a.m.

About 20 minutes later, the vandals hit a restaurant about ten blocks away, Hermano Solis Restaurant on the 3500 block of Baldwin Boulevard. Police say the burglars broke the glass from the side door forcing the alarm to go off. That alarm scared the would-be burglars away.

Hermano Solis Restaurant The owner of Hermano Solis restaurant shared this image of one of the suspects captured on his restaurant's surveillance camera.

Hermanos Solis Restaurant Corpus Christi Police are looking for three vandals who struck three Westside businesses overnight.

They didn't give up. Instead, they stopped at another small business eight blocks away, Jalisco Supermarket on the 1100 block of South Port Avenue. That's where police say the burglars broke in through a drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

Police are looking for the three males in the Wednesday morning crime spree. If they are caught, they will be charged with burglary, attempted burglary, and criminal mischief.

If you have any information on these three individuals, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. KRISTV.com will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.