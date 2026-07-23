West Oso ISD names new assistant principal for its junior high school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso Junior High School has named Reggie Moreno as its new assistant principal for the 2026-2027 school year.

Moreno is no stranger to West Oso ISD. He has served the district in various positions, including head boys track coach, varsity assistant football coach and social studies teacher.

Moreno is also a West Oso High School graduate, having graduated with the class of 2013.

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