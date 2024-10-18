West Oso Dazzle aims for a return to the NYC Thanksgiving Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last year KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar told the story of Alaiya Lemos, a student at West Oso High Schoolwho made it to perform at the NYC Thanksgiving parade.

She was the first ever student at West Oso to make it to be a part of this iconic parade. This year she was chosen again to participate, but this time with her entire team.

Last year when KRIS spoke to Alaiya, she said she wanted to inspire other girls—- and she did just that.

“It makes me feel good like oh they see me do it and now they want to get out there and do it for themselves so I am really happy for them I feel good because it like I made an impact on my team and the people at my school too," she said.

The dance team is not sponsored by the school so many of the girls have to pay out of pocket for uniforms or any extra events that they might want to attend.

This year her entire team got invited to participate at the parade. Anyone who would like to participate has to pay out of pocket and last year she had fundraisers with her church and was able to raise the funds

Unfortunately this year the money that was fundraised for her trip ended up going toward expenses for her grandmother, who recently had a stroke.

"its my senior year and I wanted Alaiya to go with me we were planning it together," dance team captain and senior Isabella Maravilla said.

“There were things that happened with the health of a family member and that to precedence. The things that they would’ve been doing to help her they had to refocus and help out a family member, “ team sponsor Stephanie Rhode said.

But, unfortunately this year she won’t make it to the Big Apple,

“It’s kind of tough because sometimes after practice I have to go straight home to take care of my grandma,“ she said.

And it wasn't difficult for her to decide to help her grandmother out.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision because I want my grandmother to get the help that she needs and I already knew that it was all about granny and trying to make her better," she added.

“I think we are all devastated cause she already went once and I feel like should could help in our experience but it going to be ok we know she is there with us in spirit, " West Oso junior Isabella Pantoja said.

And as KRIS 6 News reported last year, Alaiya’s grandmother is one of her biggest supporters and although she said its tough not seeing her grandmother out at every game, she knows she is still at home rooting for her.

"I really like do all of this for her and just want to make her proud and right now that she is sick I just want to give her hope that she still ok and she still is alright," she said.

As for her teammates, she wishes them the very best and to always remember to have fun.

Lemos said this year she will work harder to be able to make it again next year and possibly take her grandmother to the parade.

