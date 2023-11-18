West Oso High School student making history in heading to the Big Apple

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As millions of Americans nation-wide sit down Thanksgiving morning to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

West Oso sophomore Alaiya Lemos is the co-captain of the Dazzle dance team and will be taking part in the parade this year.

It's the first time in West Oso history that a student will be performing in the big apple.

She told KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar dancing is her passion.

Joe Escobedo

"It makes me feel like happy and like free and I could use, I can express myself without words when I am dancing," she said.

Her dance sponsor Stephenie Rhodes said the girls went to a camp this summer called showmakers where many had the opportunity to try out. Although West Oso High does not have a dance room 5-7 girls managed to get a gold ribbon which meant they were invited to New York City.

Alaiya worked really hard to make it happen. Not only is she a leader but she has to work harder to balance her school life and dance.

She said she has to also practice because she needs to be prepared before she gets to NYC.

"She did the work, she participated in the dance, she did the tryouts she did the work to raise the money, her church was very supportive the community her family and that's what it's about, you up lift," Rhodes said.

She added that Lemos is a role model to the other girls but also to the community.

“I am very excited and a little bit nervous cause I have never done nothing like this before, but I am just excited and grateful for the opportunity," Lemos said.

Naidy Escobar

Lemos told KRIS 6 News that her mother and grandmother are her biggest supporters. She is grateful for all of the support she has been getting from not only her friends and family but her church and all of the community.

The Lemos family had two fundraisers to help with expenses that she would need to travel.

She will be traveling with her dance instructor and sponsor and will be able to enjoy the NYC for the entire week.

Rhodes said to see Lemos grow and get this far in doing what she loves is special.

"For her to be able to do that and mix and collaborate with these other young ladies that's just awesome," she said.

Lemos hopes to one day attend Prairie View A&M University and join their dance team.