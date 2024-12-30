Upbring delays opening of former NCCAA Head Start Program until February

Upbring, the nonprofit set to take over the Birth-to-Five Head Start Program formerly operated by the Nueces County Community Action Agency (NCCAA), has announced it will not begin services until February. This leaves a one-month gap in childcare services for families who rely on the program.

KRIS 6 News began covering the story over three months ago when it was first reported that NCCAA failed to secure a five-year federal grant from the Office of Head Start, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The loss of funding meant the program would only operate through December 31.

Upbring held a town hall on October 7 to address parent concerns, but attendees, including Ana Reyes, said the meeting left them with more questions than answers. A letter from Upbring later revealed that the program’s delayed opening is due to inspections and training required in January.

Repeated attempts to reach Upbring for further comment have gone unanswered.

