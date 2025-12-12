TXU Energy partners with Corpus Christi Mission 911 for Christmas carnival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As some families across the Coastal Bend are facing challenges this holiday season, TXU Energy and Corpus Christi Mission 911 are joining forces to bring much-needed winter warmth and holiday cheer to the community.

TXU Energy is making a generous donation to fund a Christmas Carnival for hundreds of local families, featuring toys, Christmas trees, and a special visit with Santa Claus. The festive event, dubbed the "Winter Wonderland of Giving," will take place this Saturday, December 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mission 911, located at 538 Old Robstown Road in Corpus Christi.

Families interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early, as resources will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The event promises to bring holiday magic to children and families throughout the Coastal Bend community during a season when support is needed most.

TXU Energy has committed $350,000 this holiday season to support food banks and nonprofit partners throughout Texas, from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast.

"We recognize that many families are struggling to put food on the table and keep their homes warm, comfortable, and bright during these challenging times," said a TXU Energy spokesperson. "Our Winter Warmth program is designed to help even more Texas families this year."

Event Details:

What: Winter Wonderland of Giving Christmas Carnival

When: Saturday, December 13, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Mission 911, 538 Old Robstown Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78408

