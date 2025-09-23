Two people killed in fatal head-on crash on Old Brownsville Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An accident that occurred Monday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. on the 6200 block of Old Brownsville Road claimed the lives of two people.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer, Antonio Contreras, a dump truck was headed north on Old Brownsville when an SUV, headed the opposite direction, skidded on the wet road and crashed head-on into the dump truck.

The driver and a front-seat passenger in the SUV died at the scene. A child in the backseat was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the dump truck was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The deadly crash shut down Old Brownsville Road for several hours as traffic investigators gathered evidence and cleared the roadways.

The victims in Monday's double fatal crash have not been identified yet, pending an autopsy by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.