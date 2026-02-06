This Corpus Christi auto shop has a museum of rocks thrown through car windows by angry exes
Marc Rodriguez has collected rocks, bricks and even a donkey statue thrown at windshields during relationship disputes over 20 years
Prev
Next
Jeydah Jenkins, KRIS 6 News
This Corpus Christi auto shop has a museum of rocks thrown through car windows by angry exes
Posted
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.