Storm clouds raise concerns in Las Colonias as flood risks loom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As storm clouds gather over the Las Colonias neighborhood, residents living along La Volla Creek know all too well the dangers that accompany heavy rainfall. For many, the sight of storm clouds is a harbinger of potential disaster, as they have witnessed firsthand how quickly floodwaters can rise and how devastating the aftermath can be.

Rod Garza, a resident of the area, recalled one particularly destructive flood.

"The house down the street had four feet, we had two feet," Garza said, recounting the damage. The flood left Garza with $26,000 in damages, a costly reminder of the neighborhood's vulnerability to flash flooding.

In response to these ongoing concerns, the city is working on a retention pond project along Horne Road to help alleviate future flood risks. The hope is that the new infrastructure will reduce the potential for floodwaters to inundate homes in the area.

For others, however, the anxiety that comes with each storm is a constant companion. Roxanne, another resident, keeps a constant eye on the creek, always mindful of rising water levels.

"Whatever rain we get today, come back tomorrow, and it'll be at the top, whenever it rains, it floods." she said.

While the heavy rain presents an immediate threat to residents like Garza and Roxanne, the fluctuating weather conditions have left many others puzzled. How can a community experience a drought one day and face a flood watch the next?

To help explain the phenomenon, KRIS 6 Meteorologist, Julia Kwedi clarified the cause.

"It’s about the soil," she explained. "We have sand that allows the rain to soak in and we have clay, that's more dense, so the water pools and causes flooding."

As the region braces for the next round of rain, officials are urging residents to exercise caution, especially on the roadways. Sgt. Mallory of the Department of Public Safety offered a simple but crucial piece of advice for drivers: "Take it slow. Don't drive like it's sunny out. Right when the rain starts, that's when we see people hydroplaning."

