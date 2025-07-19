Reliant and Parks & Rec partner to give away 400 free fans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents around town lined up as early as 6 a.m. Saturday morning for the city's annual Beat the Heat fan giveaway, with some cars stretching down Greenwood Avenue.

The event marked the 17th year that the city’s Parks and Recreation has partnered with Reliant to distribute free box fans to help residents cope with South Texas heat. This year, 400 fans were given away on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m.

“A few weeks ago we gave out 100 arctic air coolers just based off the people who are here today it shows there is a great need in the community during these hot summer months,” Reliant Senior Manager in Community Relations Yolanda Guillory said.

Due to the intense South Texas heat, each vehicle could receive up to two fans if two people were present in the car.

“It’s great being of service to our community. And to see the people being so appreciative when we come through is an awesome feeling. It’s like a day of giving for us and we’re excited to be here,” Director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Robert Dodd said.

Yolanda Pena, a Greenwood resident, was among those waiting in line.

"I go to the cooling center and they mentioned it. They told us they were going to give fans over here and I said oh my I'm going to go because I need one. And I brought my friend so that she can get one too," Pena said.

For those who missed out on Saturday's giveaway, cooling centers throughout the area remain open during the week until September. For a complete list of locations, click here.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!