Purple Heart Day honors those wounded or killed in combat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — August 7 is Purple Heart Day, a time to honor and remember those wounded or killed in combat. The Purple Heart is more than just a wartime honor — it's a symbol of continued community support for veterans who have sacrificed for their country.

"I've been asked if I would do it all over again and knowing what I know today, I would still do it all over again," said Jeremy Holmes, an Army Purple Heart veteran.

Holmes served from 2009 to 2013 in the Army, expressing immense pride in his service.

"Every time I put on that uniform, so much pride," Holmes said.

But one early morning in 2011, everything changed for Holmes and his fellow soldiers stationed in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom.

"We were all just getting up, getting our day started and that's when it happened," Holmes said.

"It was a terrorist attack. They had a jingle truck full of explosives and lit up our entire COP," Holmes said.

The attack injured Holmes' back, knees, feet and jaw. When he returned from serving in 2013, he received a Purple Heart — something he wasn't intentionally seeking.

"It meant a lot to be noticed for the sacrifices that my brothers and I made," Holmes said.

The Purple Heart isn't an award or achievement in the traditional sense.

"They didn't choose to be wounded, they didn't choose to be killed. It just happened during war," said JJ De La Cerda, Director of Veterans and Social Services.

A Purple Heart designation is given to those wounded or killed in combat. Recipients receive a certificate, a medal and a ceremony.

"These Purple Heart recipients were actually wounded. Maybe that wound is healed but maybe the mind isn't yet. So they need that constant support," De La Cerda said.

There are several ways the community can show support — not just on Purple Heart Day but every day. Businesses, groups and schools can offer their services specifically for Purple Heart recipients.

"Reach out to the Military of the Purple Heart 598 through Skylar Barker and he can brief you on anything," De La Cerda said.

And if you can't do that, even simple acknowledgment helps.

"A hey thank you for your service goes a long way," De La Cerda said.

For Holmes, community recognition means everything.

"There's been a lot of times that I thought we were forgotten, another number in someone's book, a tax write off for somebody. It still gives me hope. It still shows me people love us no matter where we are, no matter where we came from, no matter who we are," Holmes said.

Holmes considers himself blessed to be alive, blessed to have support and blessed to help others in his position through strength and hope.

"I'm grateful, I'm grateful to be where I'm at today and live the life I never dreamed of," Holmes said.

If you want to show your support, a Purple Heart Day ceremony will be held this Saturday at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. It starts at 10 a.m. WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Persian Gulf veterans will be recognized. That same night, the Corpus Christi Hooks will also honor the Purple Heart Veterans at the stadium.

