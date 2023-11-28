Project 'Fire Fly' at Gabe Lozano Golf Center still on hold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major setbacks are what led to another delay in the opening of the Gabe Lozano Golf Center.

As we've reported --- it was expected to open May of this year. It later got pushed to September and now—this coming spring.

KRIS 6 spoke with Jay Monte the director of the golf center, who tells us they had construction delays.

"It was carefully choreographed so you gotta wait on one step to finish before you can go to the next step as with a lot of construction you just have setbacks," Monte said.

They also anticipated planting grass-- but the construction delays pushed that back too.

"It's all waiting on the grass to grow," he added.

Edward Miller oversees the projects at the golf center.

He tells us the contractors didn't finish on the agreed end date of the project. We reached out to the contractors, VM Golf Services Inc. to find out what caused the delay but we haven't received a response yet.

While the delay is frustrating for many, some golfers like Aiden Garcia, said it's worth the wait.

"I think for me personally it's going to be okay just because I am very excited to play and I think it's going to be great for Corpus Christi," Garcia said.

He added that he would have more time to practice with the Fire Fly project and could practice later at night.

And folks at the Golf Center agree.

"It's going to be awesome it's just like with anything you gotta really make sure it matures and patience is a virtue," Monte said.

