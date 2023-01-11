Remodeling continues for Gabe Lozano Golf Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Improvements are being added to the Gabe Lozano Golf Center.

It's one of two municipal golf courses in the Corpus Christi area.

The city approved the $4.36 million project, which includes remodeling of 41 acres to the executive nine-hole course, a practice range and an additional 10,000 square foot practice green.

In addition, a new lighting system will be added to the executive course. This will encourage golfers to enjoy the course at night, if they're interested.

City of Corpus Christi

Along with the improvements, the golf center will add a drainage system to help with flooding in low-lying areas.

Construction is expected to be completed by September 2023.

