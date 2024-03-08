Pothole in Westside neighborhood causes concerns

One pothole located on Calle San Carlos Street has become a hazard for residents as they travel that street. However, the headaches don't stop there.

The streets around this Westside neighborhood are riddled with many other problems as well.

The pothole is usually filled with water, due to flooding from a broken water pump underground.

This causes most drivers to maneuver around it to risk any car damage.

In addition, this is not just a problem when it's dry outside when it comes to bad weather.

Neighborhood resident Petra Medina has lived on the street for about 24 years and said that the road is in its worst state.

"It's gotten very bad," she said when describing the damaged roads. "When it rains, our driveway is full of water. We can barely get out of the driveway."

This has caused these homeowners to contact the city and KRIS 6 News for help.

Medina said she's called the city and they have patched the roads, but it's not enough.

"I have called and they just put little patches," she said. "Within a month, it's already the same way."

We reached out to Public Works regarding the issue, and they said there is no timetable for it to be fixed but will try as soon as possible.

Public Works sent us an update on the road construction:

"Calle San Carlos is scheduled for resurfacing in 2026. In the meantime, City officials encouraged residents to call 311 to report potholes for repair."

