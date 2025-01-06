Pedestrian hit and killed on Westside corner Sunday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the corner of Sabinas and Baldwin in the city's Wsestside Sunday evening.

Officers with CCPD said that the driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance.

Police want to remind the public to use crosswalks when crossing streets, especially in lower lit areas.

