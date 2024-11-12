Parts of Gollihar to close for construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Roadwork on Gollihar will cause some headaches in the coming weeks as part of the Gollihar Road reconstruction project forges on.

Gollihar's intersection with Prescott Street and the north side of Gollihar will be closed for two weeks starting on Tuesday, November 12.

City of Corpus Christi

The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

Detours will be clearly marked in order for drivers to get through the construction area.

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior Public Information Officer Rachel Esses at 361-826-3884 or by email at rachele@cctexas.com.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.